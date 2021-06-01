How is James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad Related to David Ayer’s 2016 Venture?

When David Ayer’s Suicide Squad released in 2016, it was everything people could talk about for weeks. There was a section of people who loved the concept of a group of deadly villains teaming up for a suicide mission. People couldn’t stop debating over Joker and Harley Quinn’s romance.

Margot Robbie was the biggest revelation of the movie. Harley Quinn was given the wackiest personality. Then there was the soundtrack of the film, which launched Kehlani to the spotlight and reintroduced Twenty One Pilots to the audience.

However, there was another section, the critics and DC fans who hated the film. They did not like the tone, the pace, the fact that Cara Delevigne’s performance as the Enchantress was not up to the mark. Many complained about the underwhelming plot-line and Joker’s track being cut down. Needless to say, Suicide Squad did not become the success story for the DC Extended Universe that it was touted to be. Moreover, Ayer declined to return for the sequel.

Now, DC Films are all set to release The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn, who has previously helmed the successful Guardians of the Galaxy movies for MCU. After Ayer’s exit, the script of Suicide Squad 2 was changed to make the upcoming film. So, the new film is not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel to the previous film.

Then what is the connection between the two films? According to producer Peter Safran, The Suicide Squad is a ‘total reboot’ of the previous film. “First of all, we don’t call it Suicide Squad 2 ‘cause it’s a total reboot, so it’s The Suicide Squad and I think people should be extremely excited about it. It’s everything you would hope from a James Gunn script and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot," he told JoBlo.

However, a total or hard reboot might not exactly be the case since there are some core members reprising their roles. We will see Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, again. In fact, Idris Alba will play Deadshot as Will Smith had to drop out of the film due to scheduling conflicts. There will be 13 new lead characters in the film, including, John Cena as Peacemaker, Pete Davidson as Blackguard and Taika Waititi as Julio Ruiz.

The Suicide Squad most likely is a fresh take on the Task Force X. Of course, like the previous film, this team of heathens will be forced by the authorities to go on a deadly mission. However, by the looks of it, the stakes will be higher this time. We will have to wait and watch to know how similar or different the two films will be.

There is another interesting theory doing rounds online. According to ScreenRant, The Suicide Squad (2021) might also be happening in an alternate universe than Suicide Squad (2016). It has been said that The Flash (2022) will introduce the concept of multiverse in the DC Universe. Both Ben Affleck and Michael Keeton are said to be appearing in the film. So, it might not be a stretch to imagine the two Suicide Squad films might be happening in two parallel universes.

Theories might be in plenty for the upcoming film, but what is certain is that by the looks of it, The Suicide Squad will be an extremely entertaining watch for all kinds of viewers, regardless of their affinity to the DC Comics. With the amount of buzz that is being generated, it will definitely find success at the box-office.

