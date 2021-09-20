Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor and Kubbra Sait Hit The Gym To Beat Monday Blues

As a new week begins, every Monday brings with it some blues. However, to nip those in the bud, it looks like Bollywood celebrities are channelling their ‘josh’ with morning workout sessions. While Janhvi Kapoor headed for an early morning gym session as the paparazzi caught her walking out of the gym, Malaika Arora opted to head out for her yoga session. The two divas proved that a new week brings with it new zeal and gave us all the perfect Monday Motivation to kick off our week in a healthy way.

The Dostana 2 star is seen opting for an all-black outfit. She teamed it up with casual chappals. A fitness enthusiast and no matter what day it is, the actress always make sure to hit the gym. Malaika too opted for a black sleeveless t-shirt and paired it with black tights. She was caught in the frame by the paparazzi as she obliged for photos from a distance.

Kubbra Sait who will soon be seen in Apple TV’s new drama series The Foundation was also spotted before her training session. She obliged the media with a few pictures before she zoomed off her yoga session, at the same studio where Malaika was spotted.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi, with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Dhadak, has Dostana 2 and Good Luck Jerry lined up.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here