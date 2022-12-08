How Jennifer Lawrence and Viola Davis Almost Ended Up 'Killing Their Kids'

Viola Davis and Jennifer Lawrence recently opened up about the complexities of embracing motherhood. During a recent conversation in Variety’s Actors on Actors series, the duo candidly spoke about the time when they accidentally ended up sending their babies in harm’s way and the anxieties about being a new mom. Davis emphasized the fact that every mother she met says their child is gifted and how they tend to shy away from reality by choosing to paint a picture of perfection. Sharing a real-life incident that left her ‘traumatized’, the 57-year-old recalled the time she ended up locking her daughter inside the car.

At the time, Davis said she was so overwhelmed with work and stressed that she decided to go to Target. She walked out of the car and shut the door, realizing that her keys and daughter both are inside the car. She recalled grabbing two passerby men by their necks screaming for them to help her. “So the two men whose necks I have in my hand, they said, 'Ma'am, you just have to call 911.' And I said, 'Oh, OK.' So I called 911, and I proceeded to scream at the operator. Every expletive you can imagine came out of my mouth,” she said.

After the scary incident, David stated that she has run into many women who have accidentally locked their kids inside the car. Lawrence also has experienced a dangerous car mishap with her son. Seemingly, the X-Men star once drove around with her son, but later realized he wasn’t buckled into his car seat. “He was just teetering around, just flying. OK, great! Good to know that we all almost kill our kids,” she said

During the same interaction, Jennifer Lawrence admitted that she feels awful and guilty whenever she wonders about being a good mother to her baby. “I'm playing with him and I'm like, ‘Is this what he wants to be doing? Should we be outside? We're outside. What if he's cold? What if he's going to get sick? Should we be inside? Is this enough?’”

It was in the month of February when Jennifer Lawrence gave birth to her son Cy. Meanwhile, Davis is the mother to their adopted daughter Genesis Davis and is a stepmom to her husband Julius Tennon’s two kids from his previous relationships.

Read all the Latest Movies News here