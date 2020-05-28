How Joke on Taylor Swift Led to 'Swifties' Trying to 'Cancel' Fast Food Giant

A response on Twitter by fast food giant Burger King concerning pop star Taylor Swift has angered her fans, so much so that #BurgerKingIsOverParty trended on social media with many pouring in reactions to what was considered an insult to Taylor.

A Taylor fan asked Burger King to name their favourite song by the singer songwriter. In response Burger King's official handle wrote, "The one about her ex."

Many were seemingly enraged by the response and did not take well to the 'insult' levied on Taylor. In fact, fans quickly trended #BurgerKingIsOverParty on Twitter.

Burger King was quick to delete the post, but it had gone viral by the time with many using screenshots of the Twitter thread to call out the fast food chain.

All the jokers dressing up as kings#BurgerKingisOverParty pic.twitter.com/wkM03qa1LX — , John (@13DearJohn) May 27, 2020

I think we can all agree that #burgerkingisoverparty pic.twitter.com/Fms7HzvEQ6 — Kirthan #RIPKobe24✨ (@well1321) May 27, 2020

Wendy's >>>>> Burger Flop #BurgerKingIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/S5eXzG6gJ8 — Giselle LOVER FEST WEST N2 PIT 1 (@GisiLovesTaylor) May 27, 2020

BURGER KING NEEDS TO STREAM YNTCD FOR THEIR SEXIST REMARK #BurgerKingIsOverParty #LoverStreamingPartyIndia pic.twitter.com/Zmj18P5TO8 — Hana (@MissAmericHANA) May 27, 2020

People do a lot of talking and slut shaming and then its tweets not loading... #BurgerKingIsOverParty#LoverStreamingPartyIndia pic.twitter.com/Z3jFM3ptQ2 — Cornelia street⁷⟭⟬Bangswift (@Worthwhilefigh1) May 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Taylor is spending her lockdown hours cooking, sipping wine and listening to old classic numbers. "I love spending a full evening cooking a meal while sipping a glass of wine and listening to old music," Taylor told People during an interaction recently.

Taylor also participated in pop star Lady Gaga's COVID-19 relief concert "One World: Together at Home", which raised almost USD 128 million in the US.

