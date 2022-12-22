How Kashmiri Actress Farhana Bhat Forayed Into Bollywood Against All Odds

Actress Farhana Bhat’s journey into Bollywood has not been an easy one. Farhana believes, “Fight against all odds for your dreams because stopping is not an option.” Hailing from a conservative family in Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), it was difficult for her to even dream of becoming a Bollywood star; and working towards her dream was even more challenging.

After a lot of struggle, Farhana made her debut with an Imtiaz Ali film, Laila-Majnu. She had to face opposition from her family and society for this. But she forged ahead on this path of fulfilling her dream, without looking back. Farhana claims to come from a family where girls are not allowed to leave the house. There used to be commotion if a girl stepped out of her house, even to buy stationary from a shop. According to Farhana, she comes from a family where removing the dupatta from her head caused a stir as well; amid such an environment, the actress wore jeans, which created havoc in her house. But the actress’ mother always stood by her.

Farhana described how she used to sneak into auditions. Despite numerous rejections, she continued to give her best in these. Farhana prepared for the auditions by watching YouTube videos. Her relatives posed numerous obstacles in her journey. As a result, she lost her heart on several occasions. Farhana even decided that she would no longer consider acting, but eventually, she didn’t give up.

