How Mahira Sharma's Idea of 'Bigg Boss' Eye Tattoo Inspired Paras Chhabra to Get One Done on Himself

Actors Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra have been enjoying the attention that their jodi has been getting after the highly successful reality show Bigg Boss 13 ended with Sidharth Shukla emerging as the winner. Lovingly called #Pahira by fans, the duo have also featured in Baarish music video.

Recently, the fact that Paras has changed his arm tattoo from the name of his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri to Bigg Boss eye attracted a lot of attention. Paras modified his tattoo and posted a video on social media that went viral.

Read: Paras Chhabra Replaces Tattoo Dedicated to Ex-girlfriend Akanksha with Bigg Boss’ Eye

Now, Mahira reveals how it was her idea of getting the Bigg Boss eye tattoo done that inspired Paras to get his tattoo modified. Speaking to a website about Paras' new tattoo, Mahira said, "Right after Bigg Boss he got a new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and the then due to the lockdown he couldn't get his tattoo redesigned. In fact, we had planned to get it changed inside Bigg Boss 13 house even I had thought of getting a tattoo of a Bigg Boss eye. Hearing the idea, he also got excited. He realised that Bigg Boss played a very important role in our lives."

Meanwhile, Mahira has also resumed work after three months of lockdown period. She flew down to New Delhi to start work on a project and was snapped at the airport in Mumbai wearing breathing mask amid coronavirus scare.

Read: Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma Flies to New Delhi to Resume Work, See Pic

Follow @News18Movies for more