How Make-up artist Mahesh Barate Decided Abhinay Berde’s New Look for Bamboo

Preparing for a role isn’t always easy. If you don’t believe it, ask Marathi actor Abhinay Berde. The actor, who has achieved immense fame with films like Ti Saddhya Kay Karte, and Ashi Hi Aashiqui, had to undergo a completely different look for his hair this time. This different look has been styled keeping in mind his role in Vishal Devrukhakar’s directed Bamboo. Abhinay’s followers have also loved his new look and were quite inquisitive to know more about it. He has shed light on this topic in an interview with News 18 Lokmat.

Abhinay told the portal that the producers were of the opinion that his acting and hairstyle would have to be completely different in comparison to his previous projects. Keeping this point in mind, prominent make-up artist Mahesh Barate was roped in for the job. Mahesh has worked with a lot of famous artists and thus knew what was expected of him while styling Abhinay’s hair. He decided to experiment with curly hair for Abhinay.

Abhinay was not sure if the curly hair look would suit him but after going through a trial run, he found the look quite convincing for his character. The Rampaat actor revealed how it was immensely difficult for him to be comfortable in this look. He said that it almost took him an hour to get into the skin of that character with this new look. After the great pains he and the makeup artists have to undertake, his look has won appreciation from social media. Abhinay feels lucky that finally, his work has received praise from all corners.

Bamboo is slated for a republic day release and the producers have piqued the curiosity around it by releasing its trailer. The trailer assures social media users of enough comic and romantic moments and can guarantee that Bamboo will be an entertaining watch. The trailer has received a total of 1,500,000 views as of now.

Read all the Latest Movies News here