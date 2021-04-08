How Malaika Arora Reacted to Age-gap Trolls, Deepika Singh's Oops Moment While Dancing

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have gone public with their relationship after keeping it under wraps for a long time. In an old interview, When asked whether the age gap between the two makes their relationship different, Malaika had said that it didn’t bother her and Arjun, but the society is a different matter altogether.

Deepika Singh keeps her social media family engaged by sharing dance videos every now and then. A video of the actress is going viral on social media. It shows her dancing to Ban Ke Titli song from Chennai Express. The reason this video is grabbing all the attention is that Deepika has a oops moment as her short dress flies due to a strong gush of the wind.

Karan Kundrra, who was last seen on the small screen in Dil Hi Toh Hai, is all set to make a comeback on television with Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The official Instagram page of Directors Kut Production, the production house that bankrolls Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, announced Karan Kundrra’s entry in the show by sharing pictures of the actor from the sets.

Recently, TV actress Sayantani Ghosh had an unpleasant experience during an interactive session. She was asked by a troll about her bra size. While the actress immediately gave a fitting reply, she also posted a longer note on Instagram to express her indignation about the incident.

Hina Khan is a stunner and looks ravishing in whichever look she dons. From ethnic to western, she sets some major style goals. Recently, the television actor Hina Khan walked the ramp for the designers Abhishek and Vinita’s brand Tatwamm Couture. It was Lakme Fashion Week 2021, where the fashionista donned the exquisite blue velvet lehenga look and set the ramp on fire as a show-stopper.

