How Malaika Arora Serves Some Major Fashion And Life Goals for All Females Out There

From Being Bollywood’s chhaiyya chhaiyya girl, following it up with the most celebrated reality show judge on the small screen to finally leading her own drama series on Disney + Hotstar, Malika Arora has come a long way in her career. Her journey has been no less than an inspiration for all the females out there. Despite living in a patriarchal society and being part of the industry which is led by our heroes, Malaika has been the sole driving force in her career, and the diva achieved it all while wearing a hat of motherhood.

The actress’s fashion sense has advanced, with her extensive wardrobe never failing to impress. And when it comes to making bold and edgy outfits work, she has a knack for it like no one else. It seems like the diva is ageing like fine wine and we are so proud of her. Keeping everything in mind who would have ever thought that the actress has a 20-year-old son? Literally, no one.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some or other outfit ideas every now and then. So, let’s take a look at a few of her jaw-dropping outfits that broke the internet.

Off-white can be the colour of the season, especially when it comes from the style icon herself. An off-white co-ord set can be your saviour if you are running out for an outfit and going late for a quick brunch date.

Malaika has all of it when it comes to the upcoming shadi season as well. We can’t agree enough that black never goes out of fashion, right? And what if the black is paired up with some heavy statement Meenakari jewellery? We bet the whole crowd will go gaga over you.

Let’s not forget her recent appearance at the Lakme Fashion Week that made us all go frenzy over her and why not? She looked absolutely stunning in this 3 piece co-ord set that has a crop top, and a bodycon skirt with a long flared cape shrug. You too can recreate such outfits for your best friend’s sangeet.

