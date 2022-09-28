How Mani Ratnam Cast The Best Talent in Ponniyin Selvan

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan is all set to hit the theatres on September 30. The trailer and lyrical videos have created a huge hype for the film. Based on the novel by the same name, the movie has given a lot of attention to detail. To do justice to the characters written by Kalki Krishnamurthy, director Mani Ratnam has taken on board some of the most talented actors in the country.

Several years ago, Mani Ratnam tried to bring the film to reality. At the time, he thought Kamal Haasan would be the perfect man for the protagonist. However, he couldn’t rope in the actor to play the role. However, Mani was determined to cast someone who would show the same majestic and beautiful aura as described in the novel. He then signed Chiyaan Vikram to play the role of Aditha Karikalan in the film. The film crew said that Vikram made the role his own by working hard to get into character.

Then he tried again to make the movie back in 2010. He thought that the Telugu actor Mahesh Babu would be fit for the role of Arulmozhivarman as he was amazing at portraying someone with courage, beauty and giving nature. However, he ended up casting Jayam Ravi for the role. Looking at the trailer, it isn’t a stretch to say that Ravi has done a great job playing his character.

For the role of Vandiyathevan, Mani thought of signing actor Vijay Thalapathy. He even met Vijay personally in 2010 to discuss the film. However, Karthi was finalised for the role. Vandiyathevan is the embodiment of characteristics such as valor, chivalry, mischievousness and charm. Mani was fixated on Karthi and realised that he would be able to portray all these qualities well on the silver screen.

As far as the character of Nandini/Mandakini was concerned, Mani wanted someone who could speak a 1000 words with just their eyes. He wanted to cast someone who’s beauty could captivate everyone and could keep their anger inside without showing it on their face. Aishwarya Rai was finally roped in for this role.

For the role of Kundavai, the director talked to many actresses but none of them fit the profile as he wanted someone who could play the role with maturity and show argumentative skills on the silver screen. Mani finalized Trisha and she fulfilled all of the director’s expectations with the actor.

