How Manish Malhotra Dressed Varun Dhawan Up for His Wedding with Natasha Dalal, Watch Video

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra has shared a behind-the-scenes video of dressing Varun Dhawan up for his wedding with Natasha Dalal. Manish designed a custom-made sherwani for Varun for his D-day. He captured some endearing moments while dressing up the actor in the heavily embellished ivory and gold sherwani.

Describing Varun's wedding look, Manish wrote, the actor "transforms into a debonair prince in our bespoke ivory sherwani adorned with intricate gold and silver zardosi hand-embroidery, layered with a celeste blue drape paired with custom encrusted embroidery shoes to complete the look."

Manish Malhotra, who is related to Varun from his mother's side, also penned a heart-warming note to Varun Dhawan on his Instagram account. Sharing pictures of Varun and Natasha from their low-key wedding ceremony, Manish wrote, "Dearest Natasha and Varun many congratulations. Wish you happiness and an abundance of laughter together. My dear Varun from attending Lalli and Davidji’s wedding, to seeing you growing up and then styling you in your first film, to seeing you become such an accomplished actor and now dressing you as a groom and being there at your lovely and intimate wedding was a warm and emotional experience... the way you looked at each other at the varmala was a very beautiful and heartfelt moment. Lots of love and blessings always. @varundvn @natashadallal88." (sic)

Varun tied the knot with Natasha in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug on January 24. Apart from Manish, Varun's mentor Karan Johar, directors Shashank Khaitan and Kunal Kohli, and close friend Zoa Morani were also present at the wedding.