How Many More Nirbhayas, Asks Priyanka Chopra After Death of Hathras Rape Victim

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined her Bollywood colleagues in expressing outrage over the rape and subsequent death of the Hathras rape victim. She shared a post on Instagram stories which read, "The disrespect and abuse, The frustration and anger, The sadness and helplessness, These emotions replay on loop. Why the hate? Are the parents raising boys listening? Is the law mute to the screams? How many more Nirbhayas? How many more years?"

Several other celebs from the entertainment industry have expressed their anger and condemned the horrific incident. From Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon and Riteish Deshmukh to Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar and Richa Chadha, several actors have called for "serious punishment" after the 19-year-old Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras died on Tuesday. The accused had tried to strangulate the woman to death as she resisted their attempt and in the process, she had ended up biting her tongue, suffering a severe cut on it.

The woman was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh. She was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

Akshay wrote that the incident had left him "angry and frustrated" and also called for hanging of the rapists. “Such brutality in #Hathras gangrape. When will this stop? Our laws and their enforcement must be so strict that the mere thought of punishment makes rapists shudder with fear! “Hang the culprits. Raise your voice to safeguard daughters and sisters. It’s the least we can do,” he tweeted. Echoing a similar sentiment, Riteish said the culprits of the brutal and “horrific” crime should be “hanged in public”.