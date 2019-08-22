How Many of Us Choose Heart Over Mind: Kangana Ranaut Supports Priyanka Chopra for 'Jai Hind' Tweet

Kangana Ranaut has come out in defense of Priyanka Chopra, who is in the midst of a controversy with the Pakistani government requesting the UN to remove her as the Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF. Kangana has defended Priyanka's views over the controversy while admitting that is "not an easy choice".

"It's not an easy choice to make... when you are stuck between your duty and your emotions, being a UNICEF goodwill ambassador sure you can't limit your identity to one nation, but how many of us choose heart over mind every day?" Kangana Ranaut told ETimes.

The issue was sparked earlier in August when a Pakistani woman questioned the Quantico actress about her 'Jai Hind' tweet after India responded to the Pulwama attack in February, 2019 with airstrikes in Pakistan. Priyanka had congratulated the Indian Air Force (IAF) in a tweet after the Indian fighter jets attacked the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)'s terrorist camp at Balakot in Pakistan.

At a Beautycon event in Los Angeles earlier in August, Priyanka Chopra was called out by a Pakistani girl named Ayesha Malik who called the actress "hypocritical", and accused her of "encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan".

Priyanka Chopra tweeted during a time when we were this 👌🏽 close to sending nukes to one another. Instead of advocating for peace she tweeted in support of the Indian army pic.twitter.com/LhbMkOW59v — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

A calm and composed Priyanka had then reacted saying, "I have many friends from Pakistan and I am from India. War is not something I'm really fond of but I am patriotic, so I'm sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me. But I think that all of us have a sort of, a middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now... girl, don't yell. We're all here for love."

Priyanka was slammed by many, including Pakistan's human rights minister Shireen Mazari, who earlier this week penned a letter to the UNICEF demanding Priyanka's removal as Goodwill Ambassador over the Kashmir issue, and also citing her 'jingoism and support" for the Indian government’s action in Kashmir.

In a letter to UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore, Mazari said Priyanka's "support for war, including a nuclear war, undermines the credibility of the UN position to which she has been elevated. Unless she is removed immediately, the very idea of a Goodwill Ambassador for Peace becomes a mockery globally."

Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut have worked together in films like Fashion, Krrish 3, and Shootout at Wadala.

