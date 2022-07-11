How Marathi Couple Abhijit Khandkekar and Sukhada Khandkekar Came Together

Abhijit Khandkekar and Sukhada Khandkekar are fan favourites Marathi couple. They often make headlines for their adorable pictures together. They are quite active on social media and treat their fans to special updates and beautiful moments in their lives. Fans are now getting to hear the story of how they met and fell in love.

Sukhda and Abhijit are from Nashik. Abhijit used to work as an RJ before he became an actor. He got the chance to star in Maharashtra Superstar after which he got his role in the series Maziya Priyala Preet Kalena. His role in the TV serial Mazhya Navryachi Bayko was much appreciated by fans, and he gained fame from it.

Sukhda soon texted him to congratulate him on his success. Seeing another actor from Nashik, she respected him a lot.

Soon after, Abhijit confessed his love. Sukhda was taken by surprise as she had no idea. Seeing his genuine behaviour, she too said yes. The couple got married in 2013.

The couple recently spent time celebrating Abhijeet’s birthday on July 7 and went on a monsoon trip. They then shared a lot of adorable pictures and reels on Instagram. While the location of the trip is unknown, a waterfall is seen in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sukhada Khandkekar (@morpankh)



Sukhda shared a beautiful poem with a video in which both of them played in the water. The post reads, “Is this the effect of rain, or is it magic? Na hosh, na khabar, na khud pe kabu hai mera. Do some drops of such plots Tu Saath ho agar to hasin ye barishen.”

Fans quickly appreciated the couple as well as the destination.

