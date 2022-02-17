How Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath's Dhanashri Bhalekar Was Duped By Man Posing as Casting Agent

Television actor Dhanashri Bhalekar, who was seen on the hit Zee Marathi show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgathi in the role of Sunaina, has made a shocking revelation. In an Instagram post, the actor revealed how a conman posed as a casting agent for Balaji Telefilms and extended her an opportunity to work with the production house

In the video, Dhanashri said that she had received an email from Balaji Telefilms.com stating that the production house had chosen her for a web series. She was told that the web series would be shot in the cities of Mumbai and Hyderabad and streamed on Zee 5.

The conman then said that the actor would have to visit Hyderabad. She was given a protocol called ‘Balaji 20’ to fly to Hyderabad and asked to book a ticket. He also asked her to send an amount of Rs. 22,348 via Google Pay for the plane ticket. She did as was requested, but her flights were never booked. She inquired several times with the IndiGo airline, but to no avail. With all this, she began to suspect that something was amiss.

After this incident, she never heard from the person who had introduced himself as Aniket Kumar. After efforts to contact him went in vain, the actor understood the matter. She said that she had complained to the police. She also cautioned her followers not to trust anyone blindly and avoid falling into such traps.

