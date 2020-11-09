How 'Mirzapur 2' Role Resulted in Real-life Injury for Ali Fazal

Mirzapur season 2 is taking the internet by storm since it dropped last month. Series star Ali Fazal AKA Guddu Pandit from the show has been active on social media with the promotions; his latest post is a candid picture taken on the sets of the second season.

The black and white photo features his side-profile as Guddu looks into the distance, his face stern and eyes wide – the perfect embodiment of his second season’s character arc. He is also holding a cane, which Guddu sported throughout the season.

In the caption, Fazal shares how this cane actually resulted in the actor’s wrist damage and months of physiotherapy. Though, he has no regrets about giving his all to bring this angsty character to life. Apart from his personal experience, the actor talked about Mumbai’s weather that’s getting cooler and eliminating Fascism from the world.

“That stick work cost me months of physiotherapy in the wrist. But worth every moment .. #mood in other news - looking towards interesting times. Bombay is already getting cold. Fascism maybe on its way out from the planet. Love to all @PrimeVideoIN #mirzapur2 #mirzapur (sic).”

That stick work cost me months of physiotherapy in the wrist. But worth every moment .. #mood in other news - looking towards interesting times. Bombay is already getting cold. Fascism maybe on its way out from the planet. Love to all @PrimeVideoIN #mirzapur2 #mirzapur pic.twitter.com/xDcBOX7uQE — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) November 8, 2020

Guddu’s character was left broken, both emotionally and physically, at the end of season 1. As a result, he spends the beginning of the second season recuperating and later walking, fighting, taking revenge – all the while still supported on this walking cane. The character this season has evolved a lot from his beginnings in 2018, he now more grounded in reality and burning with the desire to avenge the murders of his wife and brother.

While fans cannot stop making memes on the show or fawning over his character, Fazal revealed that there was a chance he would have never been on the show. When the casting began, he was immediately drawn to the role of Guddu after reading the script. But the showrunners had a different character for him – Munna Tripathi, the loathsome, spoiled villain and focus of Guddu’s hatred.

He told Filmfare that he likes unpredictable parts. As he wasn’t offered his preferred role, he made up and excuse and tried to back out. The creators might have sensed the same and they called him back, offering him to try for the role of Guddu. Munna AKA Phoolchand Tripathi was eventually played by Divyendu Sharma.