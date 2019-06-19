How Mouni Roy's Naagin Got Her the Villainous Part in Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Brahmastra

Mouni Roy has been a popular face in the TV industry for quite some time now. However, with 2018 film Gold she made sure that audiences take note of her on the silver screen as well. Reema Kagti’s period sports-drama Gold was her big budget Bollywood debut and from there onwards she has gone on to bag some good films for herself, a few of them being Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW), opposite John Abraham; Made in China, opposite Rajkummar Rao and Brahmastra, opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

Talking about the fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, which is being directed by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Mouni shed light on her part in it and her expectations after the film releases sometime in Summer 2020. Mouni said that she will be playing the main antagonist in the film, which speculatively pits her against Ranbir and Alia in Brahmastra. Mouni also revealed that her part in popular show Naagin helped her bag this role.

Reminiscing on the surprise that she got from her casting as a villain in Brahmastra, Mouni said (via timesofindia.indiatimes.com), "I am playing the main villain in the film. I am really looking forward to it. What is more liberating for me is playing different characters that challenge me. I was surprised initially that they wanted me to play the villain."

She further added, "Ayan Mukerji (director) had seen something from Naagin and felt I could play the villain. So you never know what clicks with whom. As an actor, you should be willing to experiment and be versatile otherwise you can't learn and grow."

Mouni's Brahmastra has been delayed by the filmmakers for now and the new release date is still to be announced. Recently, she also opted out of Bole Chudiyan, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

