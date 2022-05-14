How Much Does Actor-Host Sreemukhi Charge for a TV Show?

Actor-TV host Sreemukhi has a large fanbase among the Tamil masses. Details about the seasoned anchor’s remuneration recently surfaced on the internet. As per these reports, Sreemukhi charges between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh for a TV show. However, official information on the matter is yet to be known.

After her successful stint in Bigg Boss Telugu season 3, Sreemuki got closer to the telly audience. The host turned celebrity enjoys a huge fan following on social media, which eventually led her market value to soar further.

After appearing on television as a host for various shows like Super Mom, Super Singer, Pataas, Comedy Nights, Zee Saregamapa, Star Music Reloaded, Celebrity Kabbadi League, and Bomma Adhirindhi, the diva has become a household name. Sreemukhi has also hosted the South Indian International Movie Awards in Dubai in 2015.

On the work front, the popular Telugu actor and TV presenter will soon be seen sharing screen space with megastar Chiranjeevi in Bholaa Sankar.

Before moving onto the big screen, Sreemukhi began her career as a TV host with the reality show Adhurs and the singing competition Super Singer 9. She forayed into films with Trivikram Srinivas’ Julai, wherein she played Allu Arjun’s sister.

Sreemukhi later debuted as the lead actor in Pavan Sadineni’s directorial Prema Ishq Kaadhal.

She has also starred in Nenu Sailaja as Ram Pothineni’s sister and also did a cameo in Sekhar Kammula’s Life is Beautiful the following year.

Sreemukhi marked her Tamil film debut with K S Thangasamy’ directorial Ettuthikkum Madhayaanai. She was paired opposite Sathya in the film.

Meanwhile, Chandrika, the 2015 bilingual film, was her debut in Kannada cinema.

In 2016, Sreemukhi appeared in Nani-starrer Gentleman. In 2019, she entered Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 and was the runner-up.

