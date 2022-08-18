CHANGE LANGUAGE
How Much Does Amitabh Bachchan Earn For Each Episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati?
1-MIN READ

How Much Does Amitabh Bachchan Earn For Each Episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati?

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 18, 2022, 19:49 IST

Mumbai, India

In the Season 1 of the Kaun Banega Crorepati, Big B took Rs. 25 lakh per episode, which went to Rs.3.5 crore in season 13.

Next, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Brahmastra Part One.

The famous quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is back on Sony TV with its 14th season, and the fans are elated to see their favourite show host Amitabh Bachchan again. The season has already got its first contestant to have reached the Rs 1 crore question.

Big B has been collaborating with Kaun Banega Crorepati for the last 22 years. An English daily reported that Amitabh Bachchan earns Rs. 4-5 crore for each episode of the show.

In the Season 1 of the Kaun Banega Crorepati, Big B took Rs. 25 lakh per episode, which went to Rs.3.5 crore in season 13. Due to health issues, Amitabh Bachchan did not accept the proposal to host season 5 of KBC.

Meanwhile, recently, a contestant, Ayush Garg, won Rs.75 lakh in the show and also became the first person this season to attempt the Rs 1 Cr question.

As far as films are concerned, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Brahmastra Part One, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and several other actors. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

first published:August 18, 2022, 19:49 IST
last updated:August 18, 2022, 19:49 IST