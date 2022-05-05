How Much Has Prasad Oak’s Chandramukhi Grossed at Box Office? Here're The Figures

Director Prasad Oak’s much-anticipated Marathi film Chandramukhi hit the big screen on April 29 and is about to complete a week of its theatrical run. It created a record for Marathi cinema at the box office on the first day of its release, with a highly impressive collection of Rs 1.21 Crore. Prasad Oak, via his social media handles, said that Chandramukhi was running to packed houses and was housefull in many theatres. And now, the gross box office collection of the film is here.

According to reports, Chandramukhi has grossed Rs 4 crore in 5 days, which is a splendid achievement for a Marathi movie. The budget of the movie is Rs 5 crores and considering the film has not yet completed a week of its theatrical run, the figures are expected to soon surpass the budget.

The film has been hailed as a smash hit by both audiences and reviewers. The cast of the film gained significant recognition for their ground-breaking performances. The picture was already riding high on expectations, having been preceded by huge promotions. The film was likened to the legendary Devdas and received great appreciation for music, cinematography, costuming, and lines.

We have seen a surge in regional films impressing the audience all over the country. After the massive success of Pushpa, RRR and KGF 2, the phenomenal response of Chandramukhi could create a distinct identity for Marathi cinema in the national circuit. Talking about the success of the movie, Prasad Oak said that the response has been very encouraging and he wonders if Chandramukhi will start a new era in this industry.

An Ajay- Atul musical, the magnum opus is a tragic romantic tale set in the 80s and captures the colliding worlds of politics and tamasha. It sees Amruta Khanvilkar and Addinath Kothare play impressive leads.

