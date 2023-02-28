Telugu Actress Sreeleela, who made her acting debut with the 2021 hit film Pelli SandaD, has received offers for Telugu as well as Kannada films. The young actress’ performance in Ravi Teja-starrer Dhamaka, which was released on December 23, last year has opened many doors, in addition to her role in superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film, SSMB 28. Sreeleela has also signed several major projects. She recently also came on board to play the second lead in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s forthcoming film and joined the cast of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s project with Harish Shankar.

Sreeleela has been approached for a special song in the Telugu remake of Vinodhaya Sitham featuring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej. According to rumours, Sreeleela was not interested in doing special songs but considered the project because of Pawan Kalyan. The actress has reportedly asked for a huge remuneration of Rs 60 lakh for the song.

The shooting for the Telugu remake of Vinodhaya Sitham has begun. Pawan Kalyan will be sharing screen space with his nephew Sai Dharam Tej as a parallel lead in the film. It is directed by actor-director Samuthirakani and People Media Factory has backed the film.

Zee Studio South shared a couple of pictures from the sets on social media. In the first frame of the album, both the stars can be seen having a conversation. Pawan Kalyan opted for a black hoodie and beige cargo pants paired with black sneakers for the day and Sai Dharam Tej also donned a black hoodie and blue denim. In the other frames, the actors can be seen concentrating on their scripts.

“Most ambitious and Powerful Combination #PSPK and #SDT project takes off today. Keep your Bars High. Bombarding updates on the way,” the caption of the post read.

Vinodhaya Sitham was directed by Samuthirakani and featured him and Thambi Ramaiah in lead roles. Pawan Kalyan will reprise his role as Samuthirakani (God of Time) in the Telugu remake, while Sai Dharam Tej will play Thambi Ramaiah. Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash Varrier are essaying the female leads in the film. Trivikram is the writer of the film, while Thaman will be scoring the music.

