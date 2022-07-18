How Much Kichcha Sudeep Charged For Hosting Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9

After many successful instalments, Kichcha Sudeep will once again be seen hosting another season of Bigg Boss Kannada. The Vikrant Rona actor is extremely excited about his new venture. Fans are delighted to see him in the role again. They are also quite inquisitive to know about his remuneration. According to reports, he is going to be paid a large sum of money for this season.

After these reports circulated, many on social media started comparing Sudeep’s salary with Bigg Boss Hindi presenter Salman Khan. Rumour is rife that his fee will not be as high as Salman’s remuneration. Still, according to reports, he will receive a hefty fee for hosting this season. Currently, there are no official reports about how much amount Sudeep will get.

According to reports, Sudeep signed a contract with the Colors channel in 2015 for 5 seasons. Sudeep charged a total of Rs 20 crores for these five seasons. This contract has now ended and rumour is rife that Sudeep may have increased his salary to Rs 8 crore per season. As of now, there are no official clarifications regarding this news. According to reports, makers are willing to pay this fee. They feel that Sudeep is the primary reason for Bigg Boss Kannada getting solid TRPs.

Meanwhile, makers are focussing on promotional activities related to Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. Sudeep recently shared a post on Twitter writing that he shot for the promo of this season. In the post, he also thanked the entire team of Bigg Boss and the people who participated in the shoot. This tweet was retweeted more than a thousand times.

Exciting promo shoot for the new #BigBossKannada.

Thanks to the entire team for all ua efforts,, and also to all those lovely people who participated in the shoot.

You all,,look forward to the promo soon ,,, its a supaa announcement .

🥂🤜🏽🤜🏽@ColorsKannada — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 13, 2022

Besides Bigg Boss, fans are also waiting for Sudeep’s upcoming venture Vikrant Rona, which is all set for a July 28 release. It is directed by Anup Bhandari. John Mahendran penned the dialogues.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.