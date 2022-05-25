How Much Money Did Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Winner Bindu Madhavi Take Home?

Bindu Madhavi registered her name in record books as the first female winner of Bigg Boss Non-stop, the OTT version of BB Telugu. While fans have loved Bindu’s stint on the reality show, a lot of speculations around her totaL earnings have been doing rounds on social media.

The latest rumours suggest that Bindu is likely to receive over Rs. 63 lakhs as remuneration for the 12-week stay in the reality show. This amount comes along with the Rs. 40 lakhs as the prize money which she has won. If the mentioned figures are correct, Bindu might have earned close to Rs. 90 lakhs making it a successful stint for her. However, there is no official confirmation on the same by neither her nor the makers.

The winner’s prize money was initially Rs. 50 lakhs, but upon winning Bindu was handed over a cheque for Rs. 40 lakhs. This is because one of the finalists, Ariyana Glory walked away with Rs. 10 lakhs.

Having played a lead in the Telugu movies Avakai Biryani (2008) and Bumper Offer (2009), Bindu has been missing in action for a while in the Telugu film industry. After a hiatus, she announced her presence with Bigg Boss Non-Stop.

The OTT edition of the reality TV show has fetched her a humongous following among the audience, especially on social media. It is also said that Bindu’s win in Bigg Boss Non-Stop can be viewed as her comeback.

Ever since she lifted the trophy, wishes have been pouring in from fans, friends, and colleagues from the Tamil entertainment industry. Interestingly, Bindu was also the fourth runner-up of Bigg Boss Tamil season 1, which was hosted by Kamal Haasan. Bigg Boss Non-Stop has proved to be a redemption for the actor.

Bindu, in the victory speech, dedicated her win to late bloomers. “I’ve achieved success as an actress in life very late. Many suggested giving up and looking for an alternative career. But I didn’t let those comments affect me,” she said, advising people to not lose hope and keep pursuing their passion with self-belief

