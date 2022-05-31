How Much The 1986 Kamal Haasan-Starrer Vikram Collected at The Box Office

As superstar Kamal Haasan prepares for the release of his next, Vikram, are you aware that he acted in a film by the same name way back in the year 1986? No, well, we are here to tell you more about it. The film was directed by Rajasekar and produced by Kamal Haasan and his brother Charu Haasan through his Rajkamal Film International.

Along with Kamal Haasan, Sathyaraj, Lizzy, Ambika, Dimple Kapadia, Janakaraj, and Manorama among many others acted in the film. Produced for Rs 1 crore, the film grossed Rs 8 crore and ran successfully in theatres for 100 days. Given the budget vs collection ratio, the movie was called a success and a 100-day run back then was an achievement.

Vikram is back in action 36 years later with Kamal Haasan in the lead again. Although it is not a sequel to the previous Vikram film, it is said to be a sequel to that character. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.

Anirudh composed the music for the film and Krish Gangadharan handled the cinematography. Vikram’s shooting was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and curfew.

Later, the makers decided to complete the shooting in Chennai. However, the film got delayed again because Kamal had to shoot for Bigg Boss.

#Vikram / #VikramHitlist – Highest Pre-release Business for #KamalHaasan More than ₹ 200 Crs+ including Satellite and OTT in Multiple Languages.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 30, 2022

The film will be released on June 3. Vikram has already grossed over 200 crores through OTT and satellite rights. The news was shared by Ramesh Bala on Twitter.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.