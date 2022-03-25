How Much the Actors of The Kashmir Files Charged for the Film. Complete List

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, was released on March 11. And while the film, based on the unfortunate exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990, has attracted cine lovers, its makers have also been accused of misrepresenting facts. As of now, the film has raked in a total of Rs 206 crores in just 2 weeks. The film may soon enter the Rs 300-crore club. The film has stood tall in front of big-budget and star-studded films like Bachchhan Pandey. Here is how much the actors charged for their roles in the film.

Anupam Kher

According to a report by E Times, Anupam Kher, who played Pushkar Nath Pandit, has received Rs 1 crore for this film.

Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun played the character of IAS Brahma Dutt in this film. He has received 1.5 crores for the film. It is the highest amount received by any actor in this film.

Pallavi Joshi

Pallavi Joshi played professor Radhika Menon in this film. Her acting garnered tremendous appreciation. She is the wife of director Vivek Agnihotri. Pallavi has received Rs. 50-70 lakhs for this film.

Darshan Kumaar

Darshan Kumar is seen playing the role of Krishna Pandit in this film. His performance is said to be the best to date. The actor has received Rs 45 Lakhs for this film.

Puneet Issar

Puneet Issar was seen in the role of DGP Hari Narain. Puneet has been paid Rs 50 Lakhs for this film.

Mrinal Kulkarni

Mrinal has also been paid Rs 50 lakhs for this film.

Vivek Agnihotri

Vivek, who has written and directed this film, kept his fee Rs 1 crore.

The film tells the story of the exodus and killings of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, during the Kashmir insurgency. The film has been bankrolled by Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

