How Much Time Did Aamir Khan Take To Say Yes To Atul Kulkarni's Laal Singh Chaddha?

The trailer of Aamir Khan’s much talked about Laal Singh Chaddha was released on Sunday during the final match of the Indian Premier League 2022. The trailer received much appreciation. However, do you know how much time Aamir Khan took to say yes to the film, written by Marathi actor Atul Kulkarni? Well, 30 seconds. Yes, you read that right.

The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres soon. The promotions for the film are underway, and the trailer was released during the IPL 2022 final match. The movie is set to be a low-key adaptation of the famous Hollywood movie, Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. Atul is said to have adapted the original script of Eric Roth into an Indian version.

The work on the movie is said to have started many years ago, and it took more than 10 years to bring Laal Singh Chadha to celluloid. Explaining this, Atul said in an interview with Bollywood season, “The journey of this film is very long. I started working on it almost 10 years ago. The process was very long. It took about 7-8 years to get the rights.”

The Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’ starring Tom Hanks is a hugely popular movie and has won numerous awards. Tom Hanks is also known to have won an Oscar for Best Actor for this film. This film is enough to bring anyone to tears.

Laal Singh Chaddha, meanwhile, stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

