Malayalam actress Samyukhta is currently basking in the success of her latest film Vaathi. In the film, she is paired with Dhanush. The bilingual drama was also released with the Telugu version titled, Sir. Venky Atluri’s directorial has been doing well in the cinemas and has been gaining positive reviews from cinephiles. Samyuktha is capturing the audience’s attention in the part of Meenakshi, a straightforward and lovely teacher.

After successful films, including Bimbisara, Bheemla Nayak and Vaathi, the actress has now hiked her remuneration for her future projects. Samyuktha is capturing the audience’s attention in the part of Meenakshi, a straightforward and lovely teacher.

According to several media reports, it is reported that Samyukta Menon is demanding between Rs 70 lakh and Rs 1 crore. It is also believed that Samyukta Menon is also ready to act in glamorous roles if she likes the story.

Talking about Vaathi’s box office collection, the film reportedly stands at around Rs 93 crore worldwide and an official announcement is expected to be made soon, once the film enters the Rs 100 crore club. The film is produced collaboratively by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Fortune Four Cinemas and Sithara Entertainments.

Not so long ago, Samyukhta hit the headlines after she dropped her surname, Menon. Elaborating on her decision, she shared, “I asked everyone not to use my surname. I don’t believe in someone identifying me with a caste. I feel it to be a separation. I speak humanity and want to be progressive. I don’t want to project that I belong to a privileged section.”

Earlier, producers of the recently released Malayalam film, Boomerang, lashed out at Samyuktha for not cooperating with the promotion of the film. Samyuktha is headlining the film and did not participate in the promotions. In a media interaction in Kochi, the makers of Boomerang said that the actress said that she was part of mass movie releases, which indicated that she had no time to spare for the promotion of Boomerang.

Boomerang features Samyukta, Chemban Vinod, Shine Tom Chacko, Baiju Santhosh and Dane Davis in prominent roles. Presented by Good Company, under the banner of Easy Fly Productions.

