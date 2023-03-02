Film sequences in which actors aka stunt professionals are seen smashing glasses and jumping from moving cars and leaping from buildings are a treat to watch on screen. Behind these scenes goes a lot of planning and risk-taking, the responsibilities of which are shouldered by action directors. The Hindi film industry is replete with the names of some prominent action directors, with the most renowned being the late Muddu Babu Shetty or MB Shetty. He started his career as a fight instructor and went on to become one of the most popular action directors and an actor. His son, director Rohit Shetty also followed on a similar path and is quite well known for making blockbuster action films, which involve high-octane action sequences. Today, let’s take a look at how MB Shetty got his first break in the industry after working as a person hired for cleaning dishes and tables at Tata Oil Mills. He also went on to become one of the most sought-after antagonists in the Hindi film industry. Keep reading this space to know more about it.

As stated in an article published in Outlook, MB Shetty was never interested in studies and hated the sight of books, which made his father worry about his future. Although Muddu fared poorly in studies, there was one characteristic trait which differentiated him from other children of his age. He was exceptionally strong for a typical nine-year-old. Not able to think of any other career alternative for Muddu, his father boarded him on a train to Bombay. The year was 1940; and his father hoped that Bombay, which is known as the ‘city of dreams’, would put his child on the right track.

Initially, after remaining hungry for many days, MB Shetty got the job of cleaning dishes and tables at the Tata Oil Mills. But it was not the dream job which Muddu had aspired for. Soon, after working for a long time at the mills, he came across a gymnasium in Hoige Bazaar locality of Mangaluru, Karnataka. He was introduced to a man called Mendon here and he started learning the intricacies of boxing and bodybuilding from him. After learning the know-how of boxing with tremendous grit and determination, he soon rose to become the undefeated boxing champion of Bombay and impressed another stuntman, Baburao Pehelwanas. Baburao roped him in his first action film. Soon, his career skyrocketed and he became a popular on-screen villain, only to be roughed up by the popular stalwarts of that time like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra to Jeetendra.

