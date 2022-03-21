How Nandamuri Balakrishna and Mahesh Babu's Films Inspired Each Other

Telugu superstars Mahesh babu and Nandamuri Balakrishna share a very good rapport. Recently, Mahesh Babu, who was recently on Balayya’s talk show Unstoppable With NBK, shared tidbits about his life and movies, with his fans.

In his long career, superstar Mahesh Babu has never starred in any remakes. However, some of his movies have a very close resemblance to some of Balayya’s biggest hits. Koratala Shiva’s movie Srimanthudu starring Mahesh Babu was a super hit. With this film, Mythri Movie Makers entered the field of production in Tollywood. The plot, however, was very similar to a 1984 movie starring Balakrishna. The movie was Janani Janmabhoomi directed by K Viswanath.

In this movie, the hero adopts a village and helps the people come out of alcohol addiction. Mahesh babu’s movie had a similar theme. While Balayya’s movie was a flop, the Mahesh Babu-starrer was a hit. Director Koratala Siva took all the vital elements of the film and reinvented them in an attractive package, thereby presenting the concept in a much better way, which drew the crowds to the theatres.

On the other hand, Balayya’s 2017 movie Paisa Vasool was a direct remake of the Mahesh Babu-starrer 2006 movie Pokiri.

Last but not the least, Mahesh Babu, his father, superstar Krishna, and his elder brother Ramesh Babu-starrer Three Sons appears inspired by a movie that starred Balakrishna, his father NTR and another actor Murali Mohan. The movie’s name was Annadammula Anubandham.

