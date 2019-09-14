How Old is Captain America? Marvel Studios Hint at Old Steve's Age in Avengers Endgame

Avengers: Endgame, the 22nd film in the third phase of Marvel's Phase 3; Infinity Saga, saw the end of a lot of the character arcs of a lot of superheroes. Natasha Romanoff AKA Black Widow sacrificed herself to obtain the soul stone, so did Tony Stark, to save the world and end Thanos. However, one character arc that left everyone confused was that of Captain America, who went back in time to live his life with his love Peggy Carter and grew old with her.

It has been often asked by fans how old Captain America had to have been if he lived the 70 years instead of being asleep on ice, to come back and hand over his shield to The Falcon? Good news for Cap fans, Marvel studios seem to have slightly given us some closure. Jen Underdahl, who worked as a visual effects producer on Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers: Endgame, discussed the visual ageing process and may have revealed the age of the character.

“In the case of Captain America, what would a super-soldier look like if he aged 106 years? What would his skin look like? So we did some development with that,” Underdahl told Wired. It is uncertain whether she meant 106 as Captain America’s real-time age, or 106 years older than when he went back in time. It is still nice to get a few answers about an unexpected twist in the tale.

It has been reported that Chris Evans, who plays Captain America will reprise the role of Old Steve for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series, which will pick up on the lives of Sam Wilson played by Anthony Mackie and Bucky Barnes, played by Sebastian Stan. The show will start streaming on Disney+ from 2020.

