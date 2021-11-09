How Raveena Tandon Reacted to Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' Song

The new version of the iconic song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ in Sooryavanshi has taken the internet by storm, thanks to Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif‘s onscreen chemistry. While there were thousands of netizens who praised Katrina’s performance, some opined that nobody could beat actress Raveena Tandon, who starred in the original song. However, Raveena herself is in love with the new version. The iconic track was filmed on Akshay and Raveena in their 1994 film Mohra.

In an interview with India Today, Farah Khan shared that Raveena had called her up and complimented Katrina’s performance as well as the song. She said, “Raveena was the first one to call me and say that the song is looking fab and Katrina is looking good.” Farah revealed that even Manish Malhotra was of the thought that the revamped version should be visually different from the original one. Farah said that Manish made Katrina look like a million bucks. According to her, nobody could have done justice to Tip Tip Barsa Pani, other than Katrina.

There is a set of people who believe that the original version of songs should not be touched and Bollywood should focus on composing new ones, instead of simply remixing. So, talking about fans who did not approve of the new version of Tip Tip Barsa Pani, Farah said that there is no need to hate one thing to like the other as fans are getting two for the price of one. Farah informed that the son of Rekha and Chinni Prakash, who originally choreographed the song, assisted director Rohit Shetty in the making of the new version. She said, “I kept telling him, ‘call your father and I hope he’s not going to be upset,’ and he said, ‘No, my dad loves you!'"

Farah shared that it was a big relief as she personally does not like doing remakes of songs.

