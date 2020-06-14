MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

How Real Life IAS Officer Helped Deepika Singh's Covid-19 Positive Mother Get Treatment in Delhi

Deepika Singh (L), Abhishek Singh

Deepika Singh (L), Abhishek Singh

Deputy Commissioner Delhi, Abhishek Singh helped actress Deepika Singh's mother in getting urgent medical assistance after she tested positive for coronavirus recently.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 14, 2020, 11:40 AM IST
Share this:

News surfaced recently that popular TV actress Deepika Singh Goyal's mother is coronavirus positive. The actress took to social media to announce that her mother has been facing difficulties in procuring her Covid-19 test results and is in need of urgent medical attention. Deepika urged Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to step in for immediate relief.

Now, Deepika has shared on social media that her mother is under treatment at a hospital in the national capital. She thanked Delhi CM, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, Harsh Vardhan and IAS officer and Deputy Commissioner Delhi Abhishek Singh for helping her in the matter.

Deepika is famous for playing the role of an IPS officer named Sandhya in her hit daily soap Diya Aur Bati Hum (2011-16) and Abhishek's response and support to Deepika in the matter in ways also reflects upon the positive, gentle and helping nature of a civil servant, as espoused by Deepika in the daily soap.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:
Next Story