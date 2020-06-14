How Real Life IAS Officer Helped Deepika Singh's Covid-19 Positive Mother Get Treatment in Delhi

News surfaced recently that popular TV actress Deepika Singh Goyal's mother is coronavirus positive. The actress took to social media to announce that her mother has been facing difficulties in procuring her Covid-19 test results and is in need of urgent medical attention. Deepika urged Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to step in for immediate relief.
My mom & dad are in Delhi. The test has been done in Lady Hardinge hospital & they didn’t give reports . They only allowed my father to click its picture. I really hope the concerned personell are reading this and my mom there receives some relief. We need your help . HNO 8365 Arya Nagar , Pahar Ganj , New Delhi 110055 , Near Ashoka Hotel at Aarakashan road . @arvindkejriwal @narendramodi 🙏
Now, Deepika has shared on social media that her mother is under treatment at a hospital in the national capital. She thanked Delhi CM, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, Harsh Vardhan and IAS officer and Deputy Commissioner Delhi Abhishek Singh for helping her in the matter.
Deepika is famous for playing the role of an IPS officer named Sandhya in her hit daily soap Diya Aur Bati Hum (2011-16) and Abhishek's response and support to Deepika in the matter in ways also reflects upon the positive, gentle and helping nature of a civil servant, as espoused by Deepika in the daily soap.
Praiseworthy work by Deputy Commissioner of Delhi @abhishek_as_it_is for helping out actress @deepikasingh150 whose mother was detetcted Covid-19 positive. The adept IAS officer ensured that prompt action was taken and Dipika's mother was admitted in Sir Gangaram hospital. Wishing her a speedy recovery. Proud of IAS officers like Abhishek Singh who ensured timely help for Deepika's mother. #Delhi #delhidiaries #deepikasinghgoyal #abhisheksingh #viralbhayani @viralbhayani
