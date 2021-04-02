How Remo D'Souza Became Most Beloved Mentor for Several Dance Aspirants in Bollywood

Remo D’Souza started off as a choreographer in Bollywood and soon became a popular reality show judge, polishing raw talent and preparing them for the industry. Using the reality show Dance India Dance as a platform, he has made the dreams of several dance lovers come true. As a film director too, Remo has narrated stories of their passion for dance through the ABCD franchise. On his 47th birthday, we take a look at how Remo became the inspiration for several dance aspirants.

After choreographing for several films, Remo made his television debut with the dance reality show Dance India Dance (DID) along with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor as judges and mentors. They trained several contestants in dance forms like Ballet, Acrobatics, Aerial, Contemporary, Bollywood and Hip-Hop. Many dancers who started off on the DID stage are successful choreographers now and credit Remo for their achievements.

Dharmesh Yelande is one such choreographer, who wanted Remo as his mentor on DID and has continued to work closely with him. “Remo sir and every other mentor in my journey so far has been my source of inspiration,” he said in an interview earlier this year. Starting out in Remo’s team on DID, Dharmesh is now a judge on another dance reality show alongside Remo. He was also elated to be offered the lead role in Remo’s first dance film, ABCD.

The bond between the two runs so deep, that Remo’s recent health setback made Dharmesh emotional. On the sets of Dance Deewane 3, while talking about Remo’s recent heart attack, Dharmesh said, “Bhagwaan ko yahi pray karuga ki aage agar kuch ho, pehle mujhe ho… phir unko ho. Wahan tak pohonche hi nahi.”

The show’s host Raghav Juyal, another DID alumni, also got emotional during the episode. He had visited Remo at the hospital and shared health updates post the heart attack, writing, “Guys sir is fine now. He is a strong boy. He is already recovering and will be back with me on a trip to the mountains soon. @remodsouza @lizelleremodsouza. Just send him healing energies everyone, that’s it.” Their close bond is evident from the way Raghav worded his update.

Raghav has also worked with Remo in dance films ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D, and forms a part of the DID alumni group who have stayed by Remo’s side. Salman Yusuff Khan, Shakti Mohan, Tushar Kalia, Kruti Mahesh and Punit Pathak are other choreographers who continue to work closely with Remo and also share a personal bond. They are often seen hanging out or taking trips together. Remo has also judged the reality show Dance Plus along with host Raghav and team captains Dharmesh, Shakti and Punit.

By encouraging these new generation of dancers and choreographers, Remo has sustained an eco-system of dance in Bollywood that extends from the television screen to the big screen. He has continued to keep the dance culture alive in the industry, mentoring aspirants, judging reality shows, and making films on dance.