How Saif Ali Khan Saved Kareena Kapoor From Falling Apart

In a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor has talked about how she fell in love with Saif Ali Khan on the sets of Tashan.

IANS

Updated:April 26, 2019, 12:57 PM IST
How Saif Ali Khan Saved Kareena Kapoor From Falling Apart
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently opened up about her struggling days and how her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan's support changed her outlook towards life when she was dealing with a rough professional phase.

"It started out great. I did amazing films. But then for a year, I didn't work. I felt like my career was over. I was told to 'reinvent', become size 0. Everyone goes through a lull in the career. But as an actor, it's worse -- there are so many eyes on you! Somehow through my life, I've been blessed with people who have supported me thoroughly! Just when I thought I was falling, Saif caught me. I'd met him before, but while we were filming Tashan, something changed," Kareena said in an interview to social media portal Official Humans of Bombay.

Read: Kareena Kapoor Showers Praise on Alia Bhatt, Calls Her 'Brilliant Actor'

Sharing how her love story with Saif started on the sets of Tashan, Kareena said, "I wore my heart on my sleeve! He was so charming; I fell for him hook, line and sinker. I remember while shooting in Ladakh and Jaisalmer, we'd go on long bike rides for some alone time. We'd enjoy the beauty, have great conversations and just bond."

The Veere Di Wedding actress married Saif in 2012. Saif was previously married to actress Amrita Singh and they have two children -- daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

"He's 10 years older than me and has two kids. But for me, he was just Saif who helped me heal and love myself. Maybe it was the fact that we're so different -- he's more private and not 'Bollywoodised'. I imbibed that from him. I learnt to balance things and not let them get to me," she said.

Read: It's Confirmed! Kareena Kapoor Plays A Cop in Angrezi Medium

The couple was blessed with a son, Taimur, in 2016. "Taimur is a part of me. I can't go an hour without him. He's always with me wherever I am. He makes me want to work harder every day," she said.

Read: Kareena Kapoor On Paparazzi Chasing Taimur: Go and Click Ranveer Singh, Why A Two-Year-Old?

Kareena is gearing up for the release of Good News and will also be seen in multi-starrer Takht.

