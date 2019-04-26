English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
How Saif Ali Khan Saved Kareena Kapoor From Falling Apart
In a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor has talked about how she fell in love with Saif Ali Khan on the sets of Tashan.
Image credits: Yogen Shah
Loading...
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently opened up about her struggling days and how her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan's support changed her outlook towards life when she was dealing with a rough professional phase.
"It started out great. I did amazing films. But then for a year, I didn't work. I felt like my career was over. I was told to 'reinvent', become size 0. Everyone goes through a lull in the career. But as an actor, it's worse -- there are so many eyes on you! Somehow through my life, I've been blessed with people who have supported me thoroughly! Just when I thought I was falling, Saif caught me. I'd met him before, but while we were filming Tashan, something changed," Kareena said in an interview to social media portal Official Humans of Bombay.
Read: Kareena Kapoor Showers Praise on Alia Bhatt, Calls Her 'Brilliant Actor'
Sharing how her love story with Saif started on the sets of Tashan, Kareena said, "I wore my heart on my sleeve! He was so charming; I fell for him hook, line and sinker. I remember while shooting in Ladakh and Jaisalmer, we'd go on long bike rides for some alone time. We'd enjoy the beauty, have great conversations and just bond."
The Veere Di Wedding actress married Saif in 2012. Saif was previously married to actress Amrita Singh and they have two children -- daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan.
"He's 10 years older than me and has two kids. But for me, he was just Saif who helped me heal and love myself. Maybe it was the fact that we're so different -- he's more private and not 'Bollywoodised'. I imbibed that from him. I learnt to balance things and not let them get to me," she said.
Read: It's Confirmed! Kareena Kapoor Plays A Cop in Angrezi Medium
The couple was blessed with a son, Taimur, in 2016. "Taimur is a part of me. I can't go an hour without him. He's always with me wherever I am. He makes me want to work harder every day," she said.
Read: Kareena Kapoor On Paparazzi Chasing Taimur: Go and Click Ranveer Singh, Why A Two-Year-Old?
Kareena is gearing up for the release of Good News and will also be seen in multi-starrer Takht.
Follow @News18Movies for more
"It started out great. I did amazing films. But then for a year, I didn't work. I felt like my career was over. I was told to 'reinvent', become size 0. Everyone goes through a lull in the career. But as an actor, it's worse -- there are so many eyes on you! Somehow through my life, I've been blessed with people who have supported me thoroughly! Just when I thought I was falling, Saif caught me. I'd met him before, but while we were filming Tashan, something changed," Kareena said in an interview to social media portal Official Humans of Bombay.
Read: Kareena Kapoor Showers Praise on Alia Bhatt, Calls Her 'Brilliant Actor'
Sharing how her love story with Saif started on the sets of Tashan, Kareena said, "I wore my heart on my sleeve! He was so charming; I fell for him hook, line and sinker. I remember while shooting in Ladakh and Jaisalmer, we'd go on long bike rides for some alone time. We'd enjoy the beauty, have great conversations and just bond."
The Veere Di Wedding actress married Saif in 2012. Saif was previously married to actress Amrita Singh and they have two children -- daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan.
"He's 10 years older than me and has two kids. But for me, he was just Saif who helped me heal and love myself. Maybe it was the fact that we're so different -- he's more private and not 'Bollywoodised'. I imbibed that from him. I learnt to balance things and not let them get to me," she said.
Read: It's Confirmed! Kareena Kapoor Plays A Cop in Angrezi Medium
The couple was blessed with a son, Taimur, in 2016. "Taimur is a part of me. I can't go an hour without him. He's always with me wherever I am. He makes me want to work harder every day," she said.
Read: Kareena Kapoor On Paparazzi Chasing Taimur: Go and Click Ranveer Singh, Why A Two-Year-Old?
Kareena is gearing up for the release of Good News and will also be seen in multi-starrer Takht.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Family Pic Ahead of Brother Siddharth's Wedding
- How Saif Ali Khan Saved Kareena Kapoor From Falling Apart
- ISSF World Cup: Divyansh Singh Panwar Secures 2020 Olympic Quota With 10m Air Rifle Silver
- Kim Kardashian West's Daughter Throwing Tantrum About Her 'Boots' is Now a Meme
- When Robert Downey Jr Risked His Rs 3.90 Crore Watch for a Hand Imprint at TCL Chinese Theatre
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results