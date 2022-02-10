How Sherlyn Chopra Became the First Indian Model to Pose Nude for Playboy Magazine

An under confident girl who was scared to express herself once went on to become the first Indian model to pose nude for the international magazine Playboy. It sounds like an extremely impossible task but this line summarises the life of the stunning Sherlyn Chopra.

Sherlyn has also featured in several music videos. Besides, Sherlyn will soon be seen in a film titled Gehu Ganna Aur Gun. As this diva turns 38 tomorrow, let us have a look at her journey.

Sherlyn went through a complete overhaul:

Sherlyn used to be very under-confident in her childhood days and was only concerned about studies. It was only at the age of 15 that she started focussing on her figure. Sherlyn went through a complete transformation after which she won the title of Miss Hyderabad. This title proved to be a stepping stone for Sherlyn in the modelling world. It was followed by her entry into films.

She became a part of 2 ventures — Vendi Mobulu and Beeper — but it was after the film Time Pass that everyone noticed her. Sherlyn performed the role of Jenny in this film. After this, she was part of other films like Game, Dil Bole Hadippa and others.

Photoshoot for Playboy magazine

This photoshoot for the international Playboy magazine proved to be a milestone in Sherlyn’s career. Sherlyn became the first Indian to do a nude photoshoot for this magazine in 2012. This photoshoot made Sherlyn famous on a global level. Before Sherlyn, no Indian actor had done a full nude photoshoot for this magazine. Even though it has been 10 years since this photoshoot, Sherlyn is still remembered for displaying such exemplary courage.

No qualms regarding bold content

Sherlyn has absolutely no qualms regarding bold content. In an interview, the actor-model talked about online abuse and trolling she faced because of her work. Despite the trolling, Sherlyn said that she has no problems performing bold content.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.