Why Soul World Scene in Avengers Endgame Would Have Offered Better Sense of Closure to Iron Man Arc

Joe and Anthony Russo earlier revealed 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford was meant to play a grown-up version of Tony Stark aka Iron Man and Pepper Pott's daughter, Morgan (played by Lexi Rabe) in Avengers: Endgame. She was set to appear in a dream sequence once Tony wears the Infinity Gauntlet and snaps his finger towards the end.

The Russo brothers explained that the scene was a mirror of Thanos' (Josh Brolin) scene with a young Gamora in a tranquil realm suffused with orange light (which, Joe Russo later confirmed was the Soul world) after he wiped out half of all life in the universe with the Infinity Gauntlet at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

In an interview on the HappySadConfused Podcast, the Russos revealed the idea was that Tony had entered the same "metaphysical way station" where Thanos saw young Gamora.

Thanos meets young Gamora in soul world at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. (Twitter)

In that scene, a young Gamora asks the Mad Titan whether he had succeeded in his mission to wipe of half of the universe's population.

When he says yes, she puts across the question: "What did it cost?" and his answer is "Everything."

As Joe Russo explained, the sequence was meant to provide Tony Stark with some closure, but the test audience could not connect with the scene emotionally.

In the original ending, Iron Man snaps his fingers and reverses the catastrophic events of Avengers: Infinity War. It is his final act of heroism in the series, as he succumbs to his injuries shortly afterwards, surrounded by friends and family. Soon, the surviving Avengers gather for his funeral service, where Tony Stark bids farewell with a pre-recorded message scanned by his Iron Man helmet and projected into a hologram.

A still of Robert Downey Jr (Tony Stark/Iron Man) from Avengers: Endgame.

But Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), on multiple occasions, implied that Thanos and Iron Man characters were alike in more than just temperament, and there were a lot more similarities between the two apart from just being "cursed with knowledge." They both basically represented two opposing sides of fatherhood. But clearly, Russo brothers didn't pay any heed to this interesting parallel in the Avengers: Endgame. In fact, Thanos genuinely seemed to respect Tony, even as he told the latter at the end of Infinity War, "You have my respects, Stark. When I’m done, half of humanity will still exist. I hope they remember you."

Therefore, the inclusion of the Soul world scene would have added some real context to these references and offered a better sense of closure to Iron Man's arc.

