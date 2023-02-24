Sridevi, a legendary actress in Indian cinema, passed away in February 2018. Her fans across India could not believe the news that Chandni of Indian cinema, had left for her heavenly abode. She embarked on her silver-screen journey as a child artist in the film Kandan Karunai and concluded her memorable filmography with Mom. On the occasion of the 5th death anniversary of the English-Vinglish actress, let’s take a closer look at her life.

The undisputed queen of Indian cinema has no match. Her persona has the potential to eclipse the male actor in her films. She was one of the highest-paid actresses in Indian cinema. She even rejected Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, such was her grandeur.

No one could believe that just at the age of 13 Sridevi essayed the character of Rajinikanth’s stepmother in the movie Moondru Mudichu. Rajinikanth and Sridevi shared screen space in some 22 films and all smashed the box offices.

It was also said that Sridevi’s mother wanted her to marry Kamal Haasan. In an interview, Kamal Haasan himself revealed that both of them were close friends, hence her mother jokingly said to marry her daughter. To quote the Vikram star, “Her mother and I would often discuss Sridevi’s marriage options and she would joke with me that maybe I should marry her daughter. I would laugh and retort that if that happens, both Sri and I would drive each other so mad that I will have to send her back to her house the very next day!”

Sridevi was an excellent illustrator. She had created a picture of Sonam Kapoor dressed as her Saawariya character, and it was slated to be auctioned off following Mohit Marwah’s Dubai nuptials. However, Sridevi passed away after the wedding.

Although Sridevi moved seamlessly into Hindi films and worked her charm here as well, working behind the scenes wasn’t very simple for her because she couldn’t speak the language. She was required to have her lines dubbed. Rekha and actress Naaz both frequently voiced Sridevi in the movie Aakhri Raasta. She initially began translating her conversation into Chandni.

Producer Boney Kapoor, the husband of Sridevi, confirmed that Sridevi’s autobiography will be published this year. The title of the project is ‘ Sridevi- The Life Of A Legend.’ Her autobiography is written by Dhiraj Kumar who is a researcher, writer, and columnist.

Meanwhile, on February 24, 2023, as a tribute to the diva, China will re-release English Vinglish. Sridevi returned to the big screen with the Gauri Shinde directorial after a hiatus of 15 years and will get a release on more than 6000 screens across China.

