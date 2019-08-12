Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

How Stan Lee Looked in the '70s Vs How He Was Shown in Avengers Endgame

Stan Lee's cameos have been a staple in MCU films. Now, after his cameo in Avengers Endgame, a Reddit user has dug up Lee's real pictures from the '70s.

News18.com

Updated:August 12, 2019, 5:53 PM IST
How Stan Lee Looked in the '70s Vs How He Was Shown in Avengers Endgame
Image courtesy: Reddit
"Make peace, not war," said Stan Lee in Avengers: Endgame as he blazed his car past the military guards when Tony Stark (Iron Man) and Steve Rogers (Captain America) go back in time to get the Infinity Stones. This was the first time that the cameo-king was shown in the 1970s as a grinning, bushy-haired hippie rambler, with the gas pedal pressed to the floor and a beautiful lady by his side.

Lee's catchphrase and his rather hippie look were much appreciated by the audience and now, Marvel fans have dug up comic creator's actual picture from the '70s. It turns out that young Stan Lee in Avengers: Endgame, when in 1970, is dressed after his real look from that decade.

A Reddit user shared his picture and wrote, "Stan Lee in the 1970's vs in Endgame 1970."

Stan Lee's cameos have been a staple in films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but his special appearance in Endgame turned out more memorable as it is the last cameo that the Marvel Comics patriarch shot for.

It comes just as Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) venture back in time to the year 1970 for one more chance at nabbing the Tesseract and the Space Stone contained therein.

Earlier talking to ew.com, co-director Joe Russo explained, "It's sort of the hippie era, and Stan's cameoing as a hippie and it's the free-love era. It seemed like fun when we originally had the idea before Stan passed. Oh, what did Stan look like in the '70s? It's the last Stan Lee cameo that made it to film."

Lee, who created Spider-Man, Iron Man, The X-Men, the Hulk and a cavalcade of other Marvel Comics superheroes that became mythic figures in pop culture with soaring success at the movie box office, died at the age of 95 on 12th November 2018.

