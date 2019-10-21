How Sunitha Krishnan Gave a New Meaning to Amitabh Bachchan's KBC
Anushka tweeted in support of social activist and rape survivor Sunitha Krishnan for her brave act of saving women and girls from human trafficking.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has begun with its special karamveer episodes that bring forth daredevil fighters making a difference in real life. The quiz show’s last night episode saw social activist Sunitha Krishnan, who has recused more than 20,000 children and women from trafficking.
Sunitha shared that she herself is a rape victim. She revealed that she was raped by 8 men when she was 15 years old. The experience Sunitha shared was not only horrifying for the host Amitabh Bachchan and the audience but also for Anushka Sharma, who was watching the episode on TV. Taking to Twitter, she lauded Sunitha for bringing in real change.
The incidents and the dirty realities that a crusader like @sunita_krishnan brought to light on the KBC episode are so shocking and hurtful. She has done and is doing such incredible work in rescuing women and young girls as little as 3 years old from sex trafficking.
— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) October 18, 2019
In her next tweet, she appreciated the show KBC for bringing up such people on the podium who share the ground realities of the world we are living in.
We are grateful that people like her exist in this world. And kudos to KBC for highlighting such amazing people on the show. @SrBachchan — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) October 18, 2019
Sunitha, who is also the co-founder of NGO Prajwala, expressed her gratitude in return.
@SrBachchan Sir thank you is inadequate to describe my gratitude for your generosity to support our mission. Your compassion& courage to showcase our mission on KBC gave each Prajwala warrior extraordinary strength to continue our efforts & we will not stop. 🙏@SonyTV pic.twitter.com/WpGAkq9P9A
— sunitha krishnan (@sunita_krishnan) October 19, 2019
KBC's karamveer episodes are getting a lot of appreciation for bringing real heroes on the show.
