How Sunitha Krishnan Gave a New Meaning to Amitabh Bachchan's KBC

Anushka tweeted in support of social activist and rape survivor Sunitha Krishnan for her brave act of saving women and girls from human trafficking.

News18.com

Updated:October 21, 2019, 2:53 PM IST
Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has begun with its special karamveer episodes that bring forth daredevil fighters making a difference in real life. The quiz show’s last night episode saw social activist Sunitha Krishnan, who has recused more than 20,000 children and women from trafficking.

Sunitha shared that she herself is a rape victim. She revealed that she was raped by 8 men when she was 15 years old. The experience Sunitha shared was not only horrifying for the host Amitabh Bachchan and the audience but also for Anushka Sharma, who was watching the episode on TV. Taking to Twitter, she lauded Sunitha for bringing in real change.

In her next tweet, she appreciated the show KBC for bringing up such people on the podium who share the ground realities of the world we are living in.

Sunitha, who is also the co-founder of NGO Prajwala, expressed her gratitude in return.

KBC's karamveer episodes are getting a lot of appreciation for bringing real heroes on the show.

