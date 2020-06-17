How Sushant Singh Rajput Had Quietly Donated Rs 1.25 Crore Towards Nagaland Floods In 2018

Following Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise on June 14, several Bollywood bigwigs, politicians, sports personalities and fans poured their hearts out on social media. Few posts among them revealed unknown facts about the 34-year-old actor. One such was from screenwriter-director Charudutt Acharya.

In a long Facebook post, Acharya wrote about how Sushant's death has personally affected all the members of his family. Acharya recalled how Sushant visited the state when it was ravaged by floods in 2018, and made a donation of Rs 1.25 crore, with ‘no fanfare’.





In his post, Acharya revealed how the Kedarnath actor helped the government of Nagaland after their appeal to all the citizens of the country to donate to the Cheif Minister's Flood Relief Fund following the floods. "He quietly came to Dimapur, the commercial capital of Nagaland, and handed over a cheque of 1.25 crores to the CM Neiphiu Rio. There was no fanfare. There was no major publicity (sic)," Acharya added in his post.

I thank Sushant Singh Rajput @itsSSR for standing with #Nagaland. He personally handed over a cheque of Rs.1.25 crore towards CM Relief Fund. I am grateful to him and everyone who has come in support of our state #NagalandFloods #DonateForNagaland pic.twitter.com/AfL8uEwADd — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) September 4, 2018

Sushant Singh Rajput had made a similar contribution the same year towards Kerala flood relief as well. While the actor had again quietly donated a sum of Rs 1.25 crore to the Kerala CM's Fund, he made an additional contribution on behalf of a fan.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14. He was just 34, and as per the police's initial reports, he was suffering from depression for the past six months. His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai.