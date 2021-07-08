How Thalapathy Vijay's 'Bigil' Saved the Life of a 10-year-old Chennai Boy

An interesting incident has taken place in Chennai where a 10-year-old boy who was injured in an accident and in pain was treated by the doctors by showing the movie ‘Bigil’ starring actor Vijay. Thalapathy Vijay has a huge fan base right from children to the elder people for his unique on-screen performances. Sasivarshan, a 10-year-old boy hailing from Chennai’s Mylapore, went shopping with his uncle Arvind on a motorcycle at night on July 6. While returning home, Sasivarshan, who was sitting in the back seat, fell asleep. He accidentally fell from the moving bike while they were traveling near Annasalai.

The boy was then immediately rushed to the Royapetta Government hospital with severe injuries on his forehead and face. After inspecting the boy, the doctors decided to sew him up as he had a severe wound on his forehead and tried to inject him. Sasivarshan refused to cooperate with the treatment as he didn’t want to take an injection out of fear.

No matter how hard the doctors tried, the boy refused to cooperate. Meanwhile, Jinnah, a volunteer who was on night duty at the hospital, tried to pacify Sasivarshan. When asked what he likes more, the boy replied, “I like actor Vijay and I’m a big fan of him." Then, the boy was seen continuously talking about the actor and forgetting his pain. Apparently, Jinnah took out his mobile phone and gave it to the boy and played Vijay’s movie Bigil.

Surprisingly, the boy forgot his pain and was given the injection. The doctors stitched his wounds while he was watching the movie. The incident, where a severely injured boy was calmed down by showing him Bigil as doctors treated him, has grabbed the attention of many.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here