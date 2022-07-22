How The Film Fraternity Reacted to Droupadi Murmu's Election as India's President

India got its first tribal women President elect Droupadi Murmu, who hails from Odisha. She unanimously won the Presidential election and will be sworn in on July 25. Prime Minister Narender Modi, opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha and various other ministers congratulated the youngest President of India. Meanwhile, the film fraternity also congratulated her.

Kangana Ranaut shared the picture of Madam President on her Instagram story and wrote, “The 15th President of India Draupadi Murmu (the first person from tribal background to reach the highest office in the country), the second woman President of India, Congratulations Madam President # DrupadiMurmu.”

Tamannaah Bhatia shared her greetings to Murmu through her Insta story. Bhatia wrote, “Congratulations #Droupadimurmu- the second female president of India. Empowered women, Empowered Nation. #womenpower.”

Anupam Kher tweeted and tagged Droupadi Murmu. He wrote, “From the last few days a sentence has been revolving around my head. Today I am giving them the words ‘ I citizen of India humbly declare Droupadi Murmu as the President of India.”

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir tweeted, “Once again we have proved that we consider women not equal to men, but better than them. This is not the victory of any particular individual, it is the victory of Sanatan culture. India’s first tribal women president Droupadi Murmu, I congratulate her.”

Sadhguru also wished Droupadi Murmu. He wrote, “Our warmest congratulations & best wishes to Smt. Draupadi Murmu on her pathbreaking election to the Highest Office, upholding the best egalitarian principles of Bharat. A moment of Pride & Joy for every citizen of the Nation. -Sg @draupadimurmupr #DroupadiMurmu.’’

Talking about Drouapdi Murmu’s political career, she joined politics in 1997 and was elected as a councillor of the district board in Rairangpur. She was the MLA during the BJP- BJD coalition government in Odisha. In 2015, Droupadi became the Governor of Jharkhand. Murmu now is the youngest tribal woman President elected in the country. She received almost 64% of the electoral college votes.

