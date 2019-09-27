How The Sky Is Pink Helped Priyanka Chopra in Dealing with Her Father's Death

Priyanka Chopra is returning to Bollywood with The Sky Is Pink after a gap of five years. She says the film helped her in overcoming grief in her personal life.

In an interview with Zoom TV, she revealed how the movie was a cathartic experience for her as she realized death is a natural process. She said, “The thing that's changed is I feel like its healed a part of me that was wounded after I lost my father.”

Priyanka Chopra’s father Dr Ashok Chopra died on June 10, 2013. He was suffering from cancer since 2008. On his death anniversary this year, she had posted a throwback picture with him.

It was during the filming of The Sky Is Pink that Priyanka was tying her knot, and given the subject of the movie, it was easy for the actress to miss her dad. Recalling this, she says, “I missed his presence so much knowing that my mom would be doing it all alone, when it was all that my dad wanted and would keep saying ‘Main suit kab silwaaun, main suit kab silwaaun’ (When do I get a new suit). It was very prevalent in my brain at that time and this definitely help me heal. This film gave me closure.”

The Sky is Pink is based on the true story of Aisha Chaudhary, a young motivational speaker and author who was born with an immune deficiency disorder and died at the age of 18. The role will be played by Dangal fame Zaira Wasim, while Priyanka and Farhan Akhtar will be seen playing her mom and dad. Rohit Saraf will be seen in the role of Zaira's brother.

Crediting her upcoming movie and director Shonali Bose in helping her deal with the pain of her loss, she further said, “I don’t think I knew how to deal with all the emotions I was feeling. Under the tutelage of Shonali (Bose), I was playing Aditi and understanding that death is the most natural thing that we know will happen to each one of us. Instead of mourning the person you have lost, you celebrate the life that was lived.”

Priyanka recalls being uneasy and having feelings and said, “After dad passed, me, my brother and my mother decided consciously to do it, but I still had a lot of negative feelings. I felt abandoned, I was angry and there were lot of feelings that I had and didn’t know what to do with them.”

The Sky is Pink releases on October 11, 2019.

