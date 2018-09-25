GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
How This Actress Dealt With a Wardrobe Malfunction

IANS

Updated:September 25, 2018, 11:16 AM IST
Image: YouTube
Actress Megan Barton-Hanson, who has been outspoken in her wish to end body shaming after her decade long experiences with comments, defiantly put her surgically-enhanced curves on display as she headed to a business meeting here.

The 24-year-old, known for her role in TV series "Love Island" risked a serious wardrobe malfunction as she went braless under a low-cut tuxedo dress as she made a defiant fashion statement, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Looking incredible and body confident, Barton-Hanson, who is in a relationship with fellow "Love Island" co-star Wes Nelson, 20, walked tall in her ensemble.

She teamed the look with a pair of vertiginous strappy sandals, showing off a glamorous manicure pedicure. Barton-Hanson carried a chic shoulder bag in hand and wore her blonde locks in an elegant chignon.
