How To Run An Organisation Profitably? : SIAA Can Learn a Lesson From AMMA

Starting an organisation and running it profitably for many years to come are two different things. South Indian Actors Association (SIAA), popularly known as Nadigar Sangam, and Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) were started with noble objectives to protect the interests of the artists in the film industry. SIAA, which was started in 1952 by the legendary MG Ramachandran (MGR) and others, has now become a major industry body in Tamil Nadu, which supports the artists and even provides financial help to the needy actors and actresses. AMMA, formed in 1994, has also become a strong body of actors and actresses working in Malayalam film industry.

It’s quite rare for the artists’ associations to produce a film. Earlier, while an attempt by SIAA to make a film failed, AMMA successfully produced a film and it did a good business at the box office. Even, AMMA made a little profit from the film.

SIAA functioned in a systematic manner till there were allegations of financial fraud over actor Radha Ravi in 1990s. Veteran actor Vijayakanth became president of SIAA in 2000. He had occupied this post at a very crucial phase of the association. During that period, SIAA was going through a huge debt burden because of the construction of the building for the actor’s club. The debt had piled up to the tune of Rs 4 crore. Vijayakanth decided to repay the amount by doing a film titled Innattu Mannargal.

It was decided that apart from Vijaykanth, Sathyaraj and Prabhu would be a part of this film. Each and every aspect, from the director to music composer was decided. Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja also agreed to be a part of this film. However, the shooting of the film couldn’t proceed due to lack of funds. The cast of this film tried on their own to raise funds but couldn’t succeed. Vijayakanth initially organised stage shows in Singapore and Malaysia for raising funds. Similar shows were also held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Eventually, after several attempts, the film was shelved.

However, years later, AMMA successfully produced a film in 2008 and there lies a lesson for SIAA in it. The film titled Twenty:20 was directed by Joshiy while actor Dileep helmed it on behalf of AMMA. The film had a stellar star cast comprising some big names in Malayalam film industry like Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Mammootty, Jayaram and others. Dileep, Lalu Alex, Babu Antony were also a part of this film. All the actors in this film worked sincerely without charging a single penny.

Actor Innocent, then president of AMMA, commenting on the film had said that there is no ego issue among the Mollywood and that’s why the films like Twenty:20 are successful.

The film did a good business at the box office and even AMMA made profit. According to Innocent, many came forward to buy the rights of Twenty:20 to make it in other languages but it couldn’t materialise due to ego issues. Innocent had appreciated actor Dileep for taking charge of this film and implementing it successfully.

There lies a lesson for SIAA in AMMA’s success on how to run an organisation successfully and profitably.

