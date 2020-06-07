How TV Show Shooting Process Is Going To Change Post-Lockdown

With new guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government, the TV industry is likely to get back at work soon, but it’s going to be a bit complicated.

TV actor Arjun Bijlani said, “Audition process may change because we cannot get back to normal so soon. There are going to be self-test from home. Probably, you will be explained over the phone for the audition. Even after we start shooting, we have to get ourselves tested as per the guidelines.”

“There are certain guidelines I'll be personally following. I have a kid at home, I got to plan how I am going to go about. So, if I sign a project, I'd rather not go home even after I finish shooting, till the next 14 days so that my family is safe,” he added.

Actress Rashami Desai’s TV show Naagin 4 had to be shelved due to unprecedented circumstances. She said, “Whatever happened was very unfortunate but sometimes we have to understand some things happen for good.”

She added, “People are still working from home. You don't have to go to studios. It's mainly after the confirmations. I have been working from home too.”

Ashnoor Kaur, of Patiala Babes, said she is not ready for a new project yet. “I am surely not going to take any shows for some time now, because of the corona pandemic. Above that, I have my 12th board exams this year, so I want to concentrate on my studies. Also, the age factor is important. I don't want to play married roles so I will wait for the right ones to come my way.”

On her show being pulled off-air due to the shooting being stalled in the lockdown, she said, “There are certain things which are not under your control. But you do get emotionally affected, and so was I.”

Aniruddh Dave, who played Hanuman Singh in the same show, almost completed a web show before the lockdown. He said, “We were supposed to do some patch work in Mumbai post march. Unfortunately, the janta curfew started right afterwards, so it is currently stalled.”

He feels giving auditions from home does not give an actor the right environment. “The feel you get in the environment, with the casting crew and the director around you, who are guiding you with the cue, it won’t be the same. While giving audition from home, you might not be able to touch the right chord of the character you are contesting for.”

Mudit Nayar’s show Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein too was among the shows pulled down. “I have sent a few self-recorded auditions too. But now, the authorities are not going to let a huge crowd gather up in offices, like it used to,” he said.

