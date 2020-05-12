How Vijay and Raghava Lawrence Helped a Physically Challenged Boy Realise His Dream

Raghava Lawrence, apart from being an ace filmmaker and actor, keeps winning hearts of his fans for the philanthropic activities he takes part in his day-to-day life. Raghava also makes sure to spread the word about kindness and affection for lesser privileged with others in the film industry.

Only recently, Raghava shared the story of a physically challenged boy on social media asking Tamil star Vijay and music composer Anirudh Ravichander to give him an opportunity to play music in their upcoming film Master.

In his message on social media, regarding the physically challenged boy, Raghava urged Vijay and Anirudh to meet him once, to which the latter have agreed.

Narrating the story of the young boy, Raghava wrote on Twitter, "One good news on this Mother’s Day. Yesterday I posted about Tansen, a boy from physically abled group who played a song from Master and I kept a request to nanban Vijay and Anirudh sir. Last night I spoke to nanban Vijay, At once the lockdown gets over he asked me to bring that boy to play the song in front of him and Anirudh sir also immediately considered his wish and told he will make him play in his musical. My big thanks to nanban Vijay and Anirudh sir for making his dream come true. Service is god (sic)."

My Big thanks to Nanban Vijay and Anirudh sir @actorvijay @anirudhofficial pic.twitter.com/ZULMRngOaf — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) May 10, 2020

On the movies front, while Raghava is helming Akshay Kumar's Bollywood movie Laxmmi Bomb, he is also a part of Rajinikanth's Chandramukhi 2. Meanwhile, Vijay's Master is awaiting release.

