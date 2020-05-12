MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

How Vijay and Raghava Lawrence Helped a Physically Challenged Boy Realise His Dream

Vijay (L), Raghava Lawrence (R)

Vijay (L), Raghava Lawrence (R)

'Master' team of actor Vijay and music composer Anirudh Ravichander have agreed to meet a physically challenged boy from Raghava Lawrence's group home once the lockdown is over.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 11:35 AM IST
Share this:

Raghava Lawrence, apart from being an ace filmmaker and actor, keeps winning hearts of his fans for the philanthropic activities he takes part in his day-to-day life. Raghava also makes sure to spread the word about kindness and affection for lesser privileged with others in the film industry.

Only recently, Raghava shared the story of a physically challenged boy on social media asking Tamil star Vijay and music composer Anirudh Ravichander to give him an opportunity to play music in their upcoming film Master.

In his message on social media, regarding the physically challenged boy, Raghava urged Vijay and Anirudh to meet him once, to which the latter have agreed.

Narrating the story of the young boy, Raghava wrote on Twitter, "One good news on this Mother’s Day. Yesterday I posted about Tansen, a boy from physically abled group who played a song from Master and I kept a request to nanban Vijay and Anirudh sir. Last night I spoke to nanban Vijay, At once the lockdown gets over he asked me to bring that boy to play the song in front of him and Anirudh sir also immediately considered his wish and told he will make him play in his musical. My big thanks to nanban Vijay and Anirudh sir for making his dream come true. Service is god (sic)."

On the movies front, while Raghava is helming Akshay Kumar's Bollywood movie Laxmmi Bomb, he is also a part of Rajinikanth's Chandramukhi 2. Meanwhile, Vijay's Master is awaiting release.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading