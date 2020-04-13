MOVIES

1-MIN READ

How Will Intimate Scenes Be Shot Post COVID-19? Wonders Shoojit Sircar

A file photo of Shoojit.

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar expressed his concern about the ability to shoot intimate scenes, which looks like a big challenge, even post the Coronavirus pandemic.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 9:05 AM IST
What happens to hugs and kisses on screen once the COVID-19 storm passes? Will actors be confident about intimate scenes, or cautious? Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar cannot help mulling over the matter, in the course of a weekend spent at home doing precious little, amid the ongoing lockdown that looks all set to be extended by two more weeks.

"How the cinema world conducts shooting intimate scenarios in the film to be seen and planned, after all this is over. Especially the intimate kissing/hugging scenes. How close or how far.. or cheat story telling in those intimate scenes for sometime," the Piku director wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

“Intimate scenes “

A post shared by Shoojit Sircar (@shoojitsircar) on

Actress Dia Mirza commented: "Guru, the entire process of making a film is intimate! So many people all coming together to create moment after moment in unity and synchronised effort. Aap intimate scene ki baath kar rahe ho, how will all that change? Will we be masked and gloved as a crew? Only time will tell."

A user had this witty quip: "Go back to the 60s/70s, show two flowers swaying."

Another pondered over the very future of film shoots, and not just intimate scenes. "How will the industry shoot at all, if they ban gatherings of 50 or more people?" the user wondered.

Another user suggested performing a health check-up for actors before shooting intimate scenes: "Probably all the actors involved would be asked to go through a medical test first."

"I think time has come for virtual intimacy till we find corona vaccine," opined another user.

Follow @News18Movies for more

