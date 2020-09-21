How Will Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 End? Here's a Sneak Peek into the Show's Finale

Ekta Kapoor’s romantic saga Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will end soon. The actors have already shot for the promo of the last episode, which the makers have shared on the internet recently.

It seems like this time the lead characters of the show, Prerna Sharma and Anurag Basu will reunite and the show will end on a happy note. However, the promo hints at unexpected twists and turns. In the promo, Aamna Sharif, who plays the role Komolika, can be seen holding a knife while the voice over can be heard saying, “Will the love will win and hatred will lose”. Watch the promo here:

According to the latest reports, Komolika will die on the show and Anurag and Prerna will reunite after knowing the truth. Parth Samthaan portrays the role of Anurag, while Erica Fernandes is seen as Prerna in the show.

The show is the reboot of TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Shweta Tiwari and Cezzane Khan in the lead roles. The makers of the show decided to end the current show because apparently its leads decided to leave the show. Reportedly, Parth wants to focus on his health and Bollywood debut, while Erica wants to shoot from her home due to safety reasons.

A source is quoted by Ahmedabad Mirror as saying, "Neither wants to play parents on screen. Also, the show wasn’t getting the expected ratings. So, Ekta has finally decided to pull the plug.”

Meanwhile, Sahil Anand will also be seen in the last episode. The actor had quit the show and decided to move on to take up other projects. However, he was back to shoot the final track of the show.

The actor took to his Instagram and shared pictures from last day of the shoot. He penned an emotional note, writing, “Not sure when we'll have an opportunity to come together for another project and have mad fun on the set! But yes, off-screen madness has just begun!!"

He also thanked the audience for showing immense love and affection to his character Anupam in the show.