How Would You Feel If Those You Are Ridiculing Decide To End Themselves: Gulshan Devaiah On Harassment Of Actors

The debate on nepotism in Bollywood has been raging online ever since the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Many star-kids have been on the receiving end of social media harassment by grieving fans. Many actors and filmmakers have also taken part in the debate by calling out unjust systems in the industry.

Now actor Gulshan Devaiah has taken to Twitter to advocate civility during this tumultuous time. He also said that he doesn't consider himself an insider or an outsider.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote in a thread, “I am not an outsider or an insider. I feel comfortable being me. I exist, I belong & my life has meaning. I don’t depend on anyone else to tell me all these things. This is how I want to be & I definitely don’t want anyone else to fight for me either & I am grade A+++."

He added, “Being civil is honourable but it’s not entertaining and hence the crusaders choose the entertaining way.”

He ended his thread by asking people how they would feel if someone they were trolling would end their life. He wrote, " “How will you feel if those who you are ridiculing (not taking sides here) decide to do ‘end themselves’ due to the constant harassment? Will you feel victorious? Will it give you a sense of achievement? #onlineharresment #trolling.”

Take a look at the thread below:

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 by suicide. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).